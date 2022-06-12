In his latest Power On newsletter (which you should consider subscribing to), Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says, despite the rumors of an upcoming 14-inch iPad Pro, we’ll still see an update of the 12.9-inch model this year.

14-inch iPad Pro rumors

On June 8, Majin Bu, a Twitter leaker, said Apple is working on a new 14-inch iPad Pro that will pack a M2 processor. (An “iPad Pro Plus,” perhaps?) On June 9 display analyst Ross Young said the same thing.

From Bu’s tweet: According to my resource, Apple is developing a new 14.1-inch iPad M2 with 512GB and 16GB of base memory. The new M2 line is expected to include a new 11-inch model with no major changes, a new 12.9 model with reduced bezels and this new 14.1 iPad.

Most likely it will be presented together with the airports in the October / November event .… As usual don’t take this news too seriously, however considering the new developments from Apple I think they are true ….I think the more expensive models could go over $3,000.

From Ross’ tweet: Confirmed the 14.1″ iPad Pro is being developed with our supply chain sources. It will have MiniLEDs and ProMotion. Not sure of the timing, but early 2023 may be more likely.

Whatever the status of a 14-inch iPad Pro, Gurman says Apple has no plans to quit making the 11.5-inch or 12.9-inch iPad Pros. And he thinks we’ll see new versions in September or October.

Other rumors about the 2022 iPad Pro:

° It will have a glass back for wireless charging.

° It will get a notch akin to that of the iPhone 13 models.

° It will sport an M2 processor.

° It will have a bigger battery.

° It will have an OLED display.

° Apple will provide more 5G bands.

