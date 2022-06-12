Taiwan’s Foxconn, one of Apple’s main suppliers, claims its Chinese rivals are poaching its Vietnam workers, reports Bloomberg.

Foxconn chairman says supply chain competitors are opening up facilities near to Foxconn campuses in the country for this purpose, the article adds.

In January, it was announced that Vietnam had awarded a license to a unit of Foxconn to build a US$270 million plant to produce laptops and tablets such as Mac laptops and iPads. The plant will be located in the northern province of Bac Giang and will annually produce eight million units, the government said in a statement.

Foxconn has so far invested $1.5 billion in Vietnam and plans to raise its investment by $700 million and recruit 10,000 more local workers this year, the government said.

