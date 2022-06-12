In his latest Power On newsletter (which you should consider subscribing to), Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says Apple’s next-generation CarPlay interface is a precursor to an eventual Apple-designed Tesla rival.

Apple previewed the next generation of CarPlay at last week’s Worldwide Developer Conference. It will now be able to provide content for multiple screens within the vehicle. Apple says that deeper integration with the vehicle will allow users to do things like control the radio or change the climate directly through CarPlay, and using the vehicle data, CarPlay will render the speed, fuel level, temperature, and more on the instrument cluster.

Users will be able to personalize their driving experience by choosing different gauge cluster designs, and with added support for widgets, users will have at-a-glance information from Weather and Music right on their car’s dashboard. Apple says more information about the next generation of CarPlay will be shared in the future, and vehicles will start to be announced late next year.

Here are some highlights from Gurman’s take on the new CarPlay and an actual Apple Car: I don’t believe we’ll see the new CarPlay system on public roads until 2024, but Apple had to announce it, in part, to help pressure automakers to adopt the software. It’s a source of tension: Some car companies don’t want Apple to take over their interface, and the software could ultimately be used in a future vehicle that they have to compete with.

….Now, back to the Apple car. How far along is it really? Despite all the recent staff departures from the project, I’m still led to believe that development of a vehicle is moving forward.

…. Though people familiar with the project doubt Apple will meet its goal of shipping a fully autonomous car around 2025, the company is still aiming to announce a vehicle as early as then. Even without self-driving capabilities, a well-designed Apple car with all of the iPhone’s bells and whistles could quickly become a serious challenger to Tesla, Inc.

