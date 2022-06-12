From the San Diego Union Tribune: Apple has “quietly” signed two new leases along West Bernardo Drive in Rancho Bernardo, in San Diego, California, increasing its footprint in the office hub by 148,000 square feet, according to real estate tracker CoStar.

In April, Apple signed a lease for a single floor, or 52,800 square feet, in the recently renovated Rancho Vista Corporate Center located at 16409 West Bernardo Drive. And in May, the technology giant leased an entire building, or 95,166 square feet, at The Point at 16765 West Bernardo Drive.

The Tribune says Apple hasn’t knowledged the deals, but the leases were reportedly confirmed by CoStar’s research team, said Joshua Ohl, who is the local director of market analytics.

The contracts increase Apple’s office footprint to 567,791 square feet in Rancho Bernardo — and to more than 1.3 million square feet in San Diego, according to Ohl’s calculations.

