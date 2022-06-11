Apple has announced more changes to its App Store rules for dating apps in the Netherlands.

This may end a long-running conflict that started in January. The Netherlands Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM) has repeatedly fined Apple for failing to satisfy the requirements set by regarding payment systems for dating-app providers. The organization has said Apple must adjust its conditions for access to the Dutch App Store for dating-app providers. In the App Store, the ACM has said that dating-app providers must also be able to use payment systems other than Apple’s payment system. In addition, dating-app providers must have the ability to refer to payment systems outside of the app.

Apple says its latest changes include:

° Developers of dating apps in the Netherlands can use the StoreKit External Purchase Entitlement, the StoreKit External Purchase Link Entitlement, or both entitlements.

° In accordance with the ACM’s wishes, we’ve made adjustments to the user interface requirements announced this past March for developers who choose to use either or both of the entitlements.

° We’ve adjusted the payment processing provider criteria for developers who wish to use either of the entitlements.

° The 3 percent commission discount also applies to in-app purchases that qualify for a lower commission rate (for example, App Store Small Business Program enrollees or subscription services after one year of paid service — both of which already qualify for a 15% commission).

