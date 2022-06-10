A small group of freelance post-production coordinators in New York have voted unanimously to join the Communications Workers of America in NLRB-supervised elections at eight separate companies, including Apple Studios, Netflix Productions, Universal Television, CBS Studios, Showtime, HBO, Turner and Disney Pictures, reports Deadline.

The CWA represents workers in private and public sector employment in 1,200 chartered CWA local unions. Its members work in telecommunications and information technology, the airline industry, news media, broadcast and cable television, education, health care, public service and education, law enforcement, manufacturing and other fields.

Apple Studios, a subsidiary of Apple Inc., is an American film and television production company. It specializes in developing and producing television series and films for Apple TV+.

According to the union, it’s the first time that post-production coordinators in New York’s film and TV industry have won formal union representation, and the first time that workers employed by any Apple subsidiary have ever won an NLRB election for union representation.

Deadline says that only three post-production workers at Apple Studios took part in the vote, but going forward, any others employed there, and at the other seven companies, will be covered by whatever contract the union can negotiate with the Alliance of Motion Picture & Television Producers.

