“Lovely Little Farm,” a live-action animated hybrid kids and family series from Darrall Macqueen debuts today on Apple TV+.

About ‘Lovely Little Farm’

Here’s how the series is described: “Lovely Little Farm” follows sisters Jill and Jacky as they love and nurture all the animals on their farm nestled in lavender fields. Being a young farmer isn’t easy, but every day brings these sisters adventure and a chance to grow. The live-action animated hybrid uses the latest computer-generated technology, working with Industrial Light and Magic, to bring the series to life.

