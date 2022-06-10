Glasgow Apple store staff are about to make history by becoming the first branch in the UK to unionize, reports The Glasgow Times.

Workers at a handful of the tech giant’s American shops have applied in recent weeks for union recognition. However, Glasgow workers are leading the charge in the UK having filed for Voluntary Union Recognition with Apple after joining GMB Scotland, one of the UK and Ireland’s largest, most successful trade unions.

They claim low wages, lack of pay transparency and unfair shift patterns have pushed them to make the move.

