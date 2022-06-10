Apple TV+ has announced that its hit AFI Award-winning musical comedy series “Schmigadoon!” has been renewed for a second season and will return with new original musical numbers from creator and executive producer Cinco Paul.

Stars Cecily Strong, Keegan-Michael Key, Academy Award winner Ariana DeBose, Dove Cameron, Jaime Camil, Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming, Ann Harada, Jane Krakowski, Martin Short and Aaron Tveit are set to return, with Tituss Burgess and Patrick Page joining the cast for season two.

Having found true love in the town of Schmigadoon, season two of “Schmigadoon!” will find Josh (Key) and Melissa (Strong) in Schmicago, the world of ’60s and ’70s musicals.

Following its global debut on Apple TV+ last year, “Schmigadoon!” was honored with an AFI Award, and has received wide acclaim and accolades, including a Critics Choice Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress for star Kristin Chenoweth.

The series hails from Broadway Video and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, “Schmigadoon!” is co-created by Cinco Paul and Ken Daurio. Paul serves as showrunner and wrote all of the original songs for the series. Robert Luketic directs and co-executive produces. Lorne Michaels and Andrew Singer serve as executive producers, Micah Frank serves as co-executive producer, and star Cecily Strong and Caroline Maroney serve as producers.

The complete first season of “Schmigadoon!” is now streaming on Apple TV+.

