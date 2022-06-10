Apple Original Films has set a first-look feature deal with Nike’s Waffle Iron Entertainment and Makeready, to develop and produce sports films, reports Deadline.

The article says the companies will team up to deliver a slate of films to “inspire the next generation of athletes and celebrate the power of sport.” Apple will finance and distribute the projects, and Nike’s dedicated production label Waffle Iron’s Justin Biskin will produce along with Makeready’s Brad Weston and Collin Creighton. Weston has shepherded sports films that include the Oscar-nominated “The Fighter”when he headed production at Paramount Pictures.

