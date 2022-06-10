Amber Chardae Robinson (“Stuber,” “Judas and the Black Messiah”) has signed on as a series regular on Apple TV+’s upcoming “Mrs. American Pie,” reports Deadline.

She’ll play “Virginia,” a feminist and business partner to Linda (played by Laura Dern). The cast also includes Kristen Wiig, Ricky Martin, Josh Lucas, Allison Janney, Leslie Bibb, and Carol Burnett.

About ‘Mrs. American Pie’

Here’s how the series is described: Set in the early ‘70s, “Mrs. American Pie” follows Maxine Simmons (Wiig) as she attempts to secure her place within the high society of Palm Beach. As she navigates the line between the haves and the have-nots, the series focuses on questions of who gets a seat at the table and what people will sacrifice to get there.

