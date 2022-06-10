Apple is working on a 12-inch Mac laptop that could arrive in early 2023, Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman reported yesterday. Today Twitter user “Majin Bu” says it will be a MacBook Pro with M2 Pro and M2 Max chips.

The Sellers Research Group (that’s me) disagrees. I don’t see folks who need the power of a MacBook Pro be happy with such a small form factor. Instead, I think it will be targeted to general users.

That said, I think that, if a 12-inch laptop does arrive,Apple is muddling its line-up with MacBook, MacBook Air, and MacBook Pro models, Why not simply offer MacBook Airs and MacBook Pros in various sizes for, respectively, general users and professional users?

Speaking of the MacBook Pro, Gurman thinks that the next generation of 14-inch and 16-models will pack either a M2 Max (12-core CPU and up to a 38-core GPU) or M1 Max (10-core CPU and a 32-core GPU). He says they will either debut later this year or in early 2023.

