Setapp has published the results of its sixth annual Mac Developer Survey. This year, it focused on Apple Silicon, security updates, and app distribution methods.

Setup also got some surprising insights about the effect the Russia-Ukraine war had on the industry and asked developers about their plans for 2022. Key takeaways from the survey:

App discovery and user acquisition are the main challenges Mac developers face with app distribution today.

29% of devs distribute their apps outside the Mac App Store, including Steam, Setapp, GitHub, and their websites.

Paid and Freemium are the most popular subscription models for developers.

63% of Mac developers are currently using an Apple M1 chip Mac for their work.

Almost 70% of respondents felt some impact of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

For a summary of the survey findings, see the PDF.

