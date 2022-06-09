In 2018, after a bidding war with Apple, HBO landed the first TV series that writer/director/producer J.J. Abrams has written since 2008’s “Fringe.” However, HBO has passed on the project, dubbed “Demimonde,” due to budget concerns, and it would end up on Apple TV+, after all.

The status of “Demimonde” reportedly came into jeopardy as Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav began to scrutinize J.J. Abram’s Bad Robot’s overall deal, according to Variety. From the article: Zaslav’s assessment of “Demimonde” and the production company is part of a larger trend as Warner Bros. Discovery shapes its vision post-merger. “

About ‘Demimonde’

“Demimonde” is about a family — consisting of a mother who works as a scientist, her husband and their young daughter — who all get into a terrible car crash. After the mother winds up in a coma, her daughter begins digging through her experiments in the basement and winds up being transported to another world amid a battle against a monstrous, oppressive force. Her father then follows her into this new world. HBO described the series as “an epic and intimate sci-fi fantasy drama.”

