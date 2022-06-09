Color Surge is out now as a free download from the App Store and Google Play.

Here’s how the game is described: Developed by Error300 Games, Color Surge is a Match-3 puzzle game where players direct the falling color drops to line up three or more of the same color. Three unique game modes – each with its own global leaderboard – are available at launch:

Retro: Stacked balls on a rectangular game board.

Hex: Stacked balls on a hexagonal game board.

Gravity: Hexagonal board with a gravity twist; balls fall after being placed.

You can download Color Surge for free. Retro game mode is included. The remaining Hex and Gravity modes can be unlocked for US$0.99 – and ads can be disabled for another $0.99.

