Apple reseller and service provider Simply Mac is apparently shutting down effective immediately after nearly 16 years of business.

In a letter to employees today, obtained by MacRumors from multiple sources, Simply Mac CEO Rein Voigt said the company is shutting down its operations and terminating all employees effective immediately in anticipation of filing for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in the United States, which will result in complete liquidation of the company.

From his letter: Since our acquisition of Simply Mac from GameStop on September 25, 2019, we have worked hard as a team to grow our company to be North America’s preeminent Apple Partner and provide our customers with transformational experiences that drive long-term loyalty,” said Voigt, in the letter to employees. “However, we could not have possibly foreseen that on December 12, 2019 in Wuhan, China a world-wide pandemic would start and ultimately cause us to layoff half our workforce and close many of our stores.

Here’s how Simply Mac describes (described?) itself: Simply Mac is the greatest provider of Apple products and expertise in North America. As an Apple Premier Partner, our professionally trained staff can give our customers expert advice and personalized service. With over 45 locations across the United States, Simply Mac brings an Apple retail experience to your local area. We are all Apple, all the time. We offer unique solutions around new and pre-owned Apple products along with the best selection of accessories to go with them. Through Simple Trade, we offer trade-in value on your existing Apple product. Through Simple Care and AppleCare, we offer the best repair service and expertise available. Simply Mac is committed to advancing the retail experience and providing you personalized service.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related