WaterField Designs has released the Mac Studio Travel Bag, a padded carry bag to protect the Mac Studio and accessories.

The new Mac Studio bag cradles the Mac Studio, a keyboard, a large mouse, a hard drive, cords, and more. Now video and image editors, UX and graphic designers, IT workers and other power users cancarry their setup from home to office, between workstations, and into the field.

In rugged, ballistic nylon or waxed canvas with a gorgeous full-grain leather front panel, the Mac Studio Travel Bag suits any professional environment, say WaterField Design owner Gary Waterfield.

The Mac Studio Travel Bag cradles the Mac Studio in the center of the clamshell-style bag that closes with waterproof zippers. Two chambers, padded with ¼-inch closed-cell foam and fabric, flank the Mac Studio compartment and stow long cords, adapters, a large mouse, and a medium-sized external hard drive. Six-millimeter neoprene and additional foam cushion the bottom of the bag.

An internal pocket stores a Magic Keyboard, and a waterproof zipper secures a large front pocket suitable for slim gadgets like a numeric keypad, trackpad, or medium-sized drawing tablet. Leather-lined handles distribute weight evenly for a comfortable carry, and D-rings at the top of the bag can hook onto an optional strap.

The Mac Studio Travel Bag costs US$179 and will begin shipping June 17. Optional add-ons include a 1.5-inch Supreme Suspension Strap for $49, and a1.5-inch Simple Strap for $25.

The Mac Studio Travel Bag is available in black ballistic nylon with full-grain leather front panel in black or chocolate or tan waxed canvas with full-grain leather front panel in chocolate.

It measures 12.5 x 8.6 x 5.5 inches. The ballistic model weights 1.3 pounds, and the waxed canvas model is 1.5 pounds.

