Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Service Providers can now complete same-unit repairs for the Studio Display, instead of having to replace the entire display, according to an internal memo obtained by MacRumors.

The Studio Display boasts an expansive 27-inch 5K Retina display that serves up over 5120 x 2880 resolution, 14.7 million pixels with 600 nits of brightness, P3 wide color, and support for over one billion colors. True Tone technology automatically adjusts the display’s color temperature as the environment changes for a more natural viewing experience. See my review here.

MacRumors notes that Studio Display supply remains heavily constrained. In the US, Studio Display orders placed today on Apple’s online store are estimated to ship in 6-10 weeks depending on the configuration. In-store availability is also tight.

