To celebrate Father’s Day (Sunday, June 19) Apple Pay is offering a series of promotions to help you pick a gift for your dad. They include:

° Costa is offering an extra 10% off all sale items with the promo code “APPLEPAY” at checkout.

° Fair Harbor is offering 20% off beachwear and more with the promo code “APPLEPAY.”

° Franklin Sports is offering shoppers 25% off sports gear and other products at with promo code “APPLEPAY.”.

° Panera Bread eGift Cards are 20% off when purchased using Apple Pay in Messages.

° Snapfish is offering 75% off mugs and drinkware with the “APPLEPAY” promo code.

° Tommy Hilfiger is offering customers 30% off when spending $100 or more with promo code “APPLEPAY.”

Like this: Like Loading...

Related