Jason Bateman will no longer direct the upcoming “Artemis” for Apple TV+, departing due to “creative differences,” reports Deadline.

Scarlett Johansson is producing with Jonathan Lia and Keenan Flynn through their These Pictures production company, which commissioned and developed the script. Deadline says that “we’re hearing from sources that Bateman and These Pictures amicably and mutually have chosen to part ways on the pic due to creative differences.”

About ‘Artemis’

Plot details are being kept secret, but the film is set against the space race and also stars Chris Evans. The screenplay comes from Rose Gilroy, daughter of writer-director Dan Gilroy and actress René Russo.

Two-time Oscar nominee Johansson will produce with Jonathan Lia and Keenan Flynn through their These Pictures production company, which commissioned and developed the script. Bateman will produce via his Aggregate Films banner.

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related