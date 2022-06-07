The Car Connectivity Consortium (CCC) — of which Apple is a member — has expanded its leadership team “to accelerate the ecosystem for the CCC Digital Key standard, which enables anyone to use a mobile device to store, authenticate, and share Digital Keys for their vehicle.”

As the vice president of CCC, Mysia Johnson will serve as a catalyst for the organization’s growth, with responsibilities for streamlining and overseeing day-to-day operations and working closely with the Board of Directors on strategic planning and direction. She has served as Executive Director and strategic advisor to several technology consortia over the past 25 years, including the NFC Forum, IOWN Global Forum and Automotive Edge Computing Consortium.

James Schuessler will serve as technical director of CCC after serving as the consortium’s Digital Key Task Group Chair and Technical Working Group Chair. He’ll collaborate with the Working Groups to drive global technologies for smartphone-centric car connectivity solutions. He spent the past decade in various roles with Samsung, including as Director of Standards Strategy and Vehicle Communications and as Director of Technology Standardization, Communications.

The CCC has also announced that the French digital security company Thales and the Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi have assigned representatives to its board of directors. They join charter members Apple, BMW, General Motors, Google, Honda, Hyundai, LG, Mercedes-Benz, NXP, Panasonic, Samsung, and Volkswagen with representatives on the board.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related