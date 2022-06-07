Emmy, Grammy, and Tony winner Carol Burnett has joined the cast of “Mrs. American Pie,” the upcoming Apple TV+ comedy series starring Kristen Wiig, Ricky Martin, Josh Lucas, Allison Janney, and Leslie Bibb, reports Deadline.

The legendary Burnett will star as Norma, the grande dame of Palm Beach high society, a keeper of secrets with more than a few of her own.

Here’s how the series is described: Set in the early ‘70s, “Mrs. American Pie” follows Maxine Simmons (Wiig) as she attempts to secure her place within the high society of Palm Beach. As she navigates the line between the haves and the have-nots, the series focuses on questions of who gets a seat at the table and what people will sacrifice to get there.

