Since I can’t cover everything, I’ll often direct your attention to articles of interest. To wit:

° From MacRumors: The new Apple Developer Center has opened, with developers able to receive a brief tour of the first floor.

° From 9to5Mac: Apple’s privacy bill lobbying has greater credibility than that of any other tech giant, says a privacy campaign group run by some high-profile figures.

° From The Mac Observer: A new iPod-esque ad campaign from Apple has Harry Styles promoting AirPods, Spatial Audio and his latest album.

° From iMore: Apple has begun to make the transition to its own rating system within Apple Maps, although other options like Foursquare and Yelp are still available currently.

° From AppleInsider: A group of men, described as a “gang of thieves,” stole several iPhones by ripping them out from the store displays at the Apple Store in Bristol.

