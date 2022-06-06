Since I can’t cover everything, I’ll often direct your attention to articles of interest. To wit:
° From MacRumors: The new Apple Developer Center has opened, with developers able to receive a brief tour of the first floor.
° From 9to5Mac: Apple’s privacy bill lobbying has greater credibility than that of any other tech giant, says a privacy campaign group run by some high-profile figures.
° From The Mac Observer: A new iPod-esque ad campaign from Apple has Harry Styles promoting AirPods, Spatial Audio and his latest album.
° From iMore: Apple has begun to make the transition to its own rating system within Apple Maps, although other options like Foursquare and Yelp are still available currently.
° From AppleInsider: A group of men, described as a “gang of thieves,” stole several iPhones by ripping them out from the store displays at the Apple Store in Bristol.
Article provided with permission from AppleWorld.Today