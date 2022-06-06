Cisdem Data Recovery for Mac has been updated to version 13.5.5. This new version sports a new user interface and introduces more powerful features to restore files on Mac.
Cisdem Data Recovery is designed to restore document, video, audio, photo, email, archive and others from all major storage devices and file systems on a Mac.
What’s New in Version 13.5.5?
- Use new UI
- Auto run quick and deep scanning
- Preview more file types
- Filter files by keyword, file size, date created, date modified
- Recover to local drive or cloud
Main Features of Cisdem Data Recovery for Mac
- Recover data lost due to different reasons: deletion, format, partition loss, repartition, virus attack, system crash, macOS update/downgrade, etc.
- Recover data from Mac internal and hard drive
- Recover 200+ file types
- Filter files for quick recovery
- Preview files before recovery
- Recover files to local drive or cloud
- Show files as you like
- Quick access to specific folder
- Resume scanning
Cisdem Data Recovery requires macOS 10.9 or later. Pricing is US$69.95 for a monthly plan, $99.95 for an annual plan; and $149.95 for a lifetime plan.
Article provided with permission from AppleWorld.Today