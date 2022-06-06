Cisdem Data Recovery for Mac has been updated to version 13.5.5. This new version sports a new user interface and introduces more powerful features to restore files on Mac.

Cisdem Data Recovery is designed to restore document, video, audio, photo, email, archive and others from all major storage devices and file systems on a Mac.

What’s New in Version 13.5.5?

Use new UI

Auto run quick and deep scanning

Preview more file types

Filter files by keyword, file size, date created, date modified

Recover to local drive or cloud

Main Features of Cisdem Data Recovery for Mac

Recover data lost due to different reasons: deletion, format, partition loss, repartition, virus attack, system crash, macOS update/downgrade, etc.

Recover data from Mac internal and hard drive

Recover 200+ file types

Filter files for quick recovery

Preview files before recovery

Recover files to local drive or cloud

Show files as you like

Quick access to specific folder

Resume scanning

Cisdem Data Recovery requires macOS 10.9 or later. Pricing is US$69.95 for a monthly plan, $99.95 for an annual plan; and $149.95 for a lifetime plan.

