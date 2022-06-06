Global TWS (true wireless stereo) shipments grew 17% in the first quarter of 2022 to reach 68.2 million units, according to the latest Canalys data. Apple, Samsung and Xiaomi retained their top three positions from the previous quarter, but only Apple grew shipments, note the research group.

Apple’s TWS shipments were up 14%. Apple’s AirPods line grew 3% to reach 19.3 million units, while Beats by Dre, Apple’s audio sub-brand, contributed more significant growth, increasing 553% to reach 2.4 million units. Beats’ strong performance was driven by the popularity of its Studio Buds and the recently launched Fit Pro.

With sales of 21.7 million units in the first quarter of 2022, Apple now has 31.8% of the TWS market. That compares to sales of 19.1 million and 32.6% market share in quarter one of 2021.

“Vendors are using audio names with strong brand equity in sound to expand their total addressable markets,” said Jason Low, Canalys Principal Analyst. “Unlike Apple’s AirPods and Samsung’s Galaxy Buds ranges, devices from sub-brands can depart from the vendors’ core design philosophy and develop their own unique styles and niches. Options for variety and personalization are vital in a market where design and feature homogenization are common.”

