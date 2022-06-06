Demand for Apple’s Macs and iPads in the Australian personal computer and tablet markets held strong over the last year, reports ARN.

According to analyst firm Telsyte, 36% of Australians planning to purchase a computer in 2022 are considering Apple devices with the M1 system-on-a-chip, which first launched in 2020 on Macs and is now included on select MacBook and iPad models.

This continues the trend seen in 2020, which saw Mac sale demand up by 16% in part. What’s more, iPads are gaining traction n the Australian market, as Telsyte’s Australian Tablet Computer Study 2022 found that 23% of iPads sold in 2021 used the M1 chip.

Overall, Telsyte’s research found computer and tablet sales softened in 2021, with the computer market declining by 2.3% year-on-year to 4 million and the tablet market rising by 1.4 % to 3.4 million.

Macs were a “standout” in the computer market during that time, rising by 17% growth, the firm claimed. Additionally, Apple was also the market leader for tablets, with 53.6% of devices sold last year being iPads.

