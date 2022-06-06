Today at the Worldwide Developer Conference, Apple previewed the next generation of CarPlay, which more deeply integrates with a car’s hardware.

CarPlay will now be able to provide content for multiple screens within the vehicle. Apple says that deeper integration with the vehicle will allow users to do things like control the radio or change the climate directly through CarPlay, and using the vehicle data, CarPlay will render the speed, fuel level, temperature, and more on the instrument cluster.

Users will be able to personalize their driving experience by choosing different gauge cluster designs, and with added support for widgets, users will have at-a-glance information from Weather and Music right on their car’s dashboard. Apple says more information about the next generation of CarPlay will be shared in the future, and vehicles will start to be announced late next year.

