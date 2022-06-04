Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman tweets that rumors of the next generation MacBook Air isn’t likely to come in as many multiple colors (a la the 24-inch iMac) as some expect.

He tweets: The much-reported idea of the new MacBook Air coming in a range of “several colors” is probably exaggerated. Right now it comes in space gray, silver and gold. I wouldn’t expect more than those colors (though the new gold will be more champagne like) plus my favorite iMac color.

Previously, it’s been anticipated that the next gen MacBook Air would be offered in green, yellow, blue, orange, pink, purple, and silver.

It’s likely that a new MacBook Air will be announced at next week’s Worldwide Developer Conference and run an M2 processor. (Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo thinks it will run an M1 chip.) It could also sport MagSafe, connectivity a 1080p webcam, USB C ports, a 30W power adapter, and no fans.

Other possible changes is a redesigned chassis that does away with the tapered still. Still other rumors have said it would have a mini-LED display; however, the Sellers Research Group (that’s me) thinks this is highly unlikely.

About WWDC

Apple will host its annual WWDC in an online format (as it has since the global COVID pandemic) from June 6 through 10, free for all developers to attend.

WWDC22 will, of course, showcase the latest innovations in iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS, while giving developers access to Apple engineers and technologies to learn how to create apps and interactive experiences.

