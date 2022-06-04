There’ll be no sneak peek of “Apple Glasses” — Apple’s rumored AR/VR device — at next week’s WorldWide Developer Conference, according to The New York Times.

The article says not to expect to see the device until 2023 as Apple is dealing with thermal issues related to the Apple Glasses’ processor.

From the NYT article: Apple hired an engineer from Dolby Technologies, Mike Rockwell, and tasked him with leading the [AR/VR] effort. His early efforts to create an augmented-reality product were hobbled by weak computing power, two people familiar with the project said. Continuing challenges with its battery power have forced Apple to postpone its release until next year.

The article adds that Apple has enlisted Hollywood directors such as Jon Favreau to develop video content for the AR/VR headset when it debuts.

About Apple Glasses

When it comes to Apple Glasses, such a device will arrive in late 2022 or 2023, depending on which rumor you believe. It will be a head-mounted display. Or may have a design like “normal” glasses. Or it may be eventually be available in both. The Apple Glasses may or may not have to be tethered to an iPhone to work. Other rumors say that Apple Glasses could have a custom-build Apple chip and a dedicated operating system dubbed “rOS” for “reality operating system.”

About WWDC

Apple will host its annual WWDC in an online format (as it has since the global COVID pandemic) from June 6 through 10, free for all developers to attend.

WWDC22 will, of course, showcase the latest innovations in iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS, while giving developers access to Apple engineers and technologies to learn how to create apps and interactive experiences.

