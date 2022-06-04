This is my (mostly) weekly column in which I write about whatever’s on my mind — which may have nothing to do with Apple. However, in this column, I want to direct you to an important op-ed piece by Jason Snell dubbed “Apple Music has betrayed its most loyal listeners.”

Here’s a brief outtake: “… recently, Apple Music has made some changes, and they’re disastrous. A new tastemaker has apparently rolled into Apple Music HQ and decided that aggressive marketing to paying customers is the solution to a problem that literally nobody had. The result is a degraded Apple Music experience.”

Read Jason’s article and, like me, I think you’ll say, “Amen.”

Help a buddy out

