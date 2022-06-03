Virginia-based indie developer, SheetPlanner Software LLC has announced SheetPlanner 3.0, which adds sync, collaboration, and more to their planning, project and and task tracking application for macOS.

SheetPlanner allows anyone to organize tasks, perform long range planning, manage projects, and more. Users can plan and visualize goals in a convenient timeline view – by days, weeks, months, quarters, and years while also focusing on their most immediate tasks in the calendar.

Activities can be organized in the app’s outliner, and categorized using the standard columns including start and finish dates. Create custom date, text, number or drop-down list columns. Quickly link to documents and web sites.

“Project management doesn’t have to be difficult,” says SheetPlanner Software owner Peter Davey. “SheetPlanner makes it simple to plan and visualize your long term goals, helping to keep your projects and tasks on schedule until they’re finished.”

Users can plan and visualize their goals, project tasks and schedules in SheetPlanner’s convenient timeline and calendar views. It’s easy to quickly view all task’s and their duration and sequence. Timelines can be viewed by days, weeks, months, quarters, or years.

SheetPlanner 3 New Features Include:

* Multiple Sheets & now included in free version

* Sync between devices is now supported via iCloud Drive

* Collaboration between users is now supported via iCloud Drive

* A new ‘People’ type column lists collaborators in a shared document

* Cell inspector now includes details on edits by collaborators

* Smart Filters now include the ability to filter by row attributes such as whether a row is a task or a milestone

SheetPlanner Features Include:

* Outliner with Columns – Add text, numeric, date, picture, symbol, progress, time interval or list columns

* Inline Notes – Add inline notes using the built-in full text editor

* Row Styles – Customize row styles for each level of the outline

* Focus – Focus on a row, or a row and its children, transverse row hierarchy via the handy path bar

* Smart Filters – Create Smart Filters using simple or complex criteria, save them for future use

* Search – Search outlines across columns from the toolbar, save the search as a Smart Filter

* Sort – Sort outlines by any column and order

* Links – Link to documents, folders, and websites

* Quicklook – View linked documents or webpages via Quicklook or in tabs

* Multiple Tabs – View an outline in multiple tabs simultaneously in any combination of views

* Monthly Calendar – View outline rows with assigned dates in a month view calendar

* Yearly Calendar – View outline rows with assigned dates in a year view calendar

* Timeline – View outline rows with assigned dates in a horizontal timeline

* Inspector – Cells, columns, rows, calendars and timeline can all be customized via the inspector

* Import and Export – Import and export data in .CSV or .OPML format

* Copy and Paste – Copy and paste information to and from Excel and Numbers spreadsheets

* Themes – Personalize the outline view using green bar, yellow notepad or green notepad themes

* Templates – Easy to use templates for business, educational, and personal use

* My Templates – Save SheetPlanner sheets as templates for future use

* Multiple Sheets – A document can contain multiple sheets which can be organized into folders

* Printing – Powerfull printing capabilities including print preview

* Dark mode – Support for macOS dark mode

* Caboodle – Import data from Caboodle

* Help & Tutorials – Browse help topics and video tutorials

* Free Mode – Use all the outliner features for free, now including multiple sheets and folders

* Much more – Dock badge count, strikethrough of completed items, carry forward of incomplete items, the ability to filter by cell value, and much more

“We designed SheetPlanner to allow users to easily track everything they need to accomplish their goals and complete all of their tasks,” continues Peter. “We also want users to be sure SheetPlanner is the right app for their needs, so we offer a free 21-day trial. Users pay only after they’re sure SheetPlanner fits their unique needs. However, I’m confident they’ll like it once they’ve tried it.”

SheetPlanner 3.0 requires macOS 10.15 or later. Version 3 is a free upgrade to existing users and US$49.95 USD (or an equivalent amount in other currencies) for new users. SheetPlanner 3.0 is available worldwide via the Mac App Store and via Setapp. A 21-day trial version is available for download. Users can continue to use multiple sheets and all features of the outliner after the trial has expired. A convenient in-app purchase of $49.95 will unlock the app’s full features after the trial has expired. Review copies are available to journalists upon request.

