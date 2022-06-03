Satechi has announced its latest accessory designed exclusively for Apple’s 24-inch iMac: the USB-C Slim Dock. It provides a built-in enclosure to add external storage and access to the most-frequented ports and peripherals.

Brock Guclu, co-founder and president of Satechi, says the USB-C Slim Dock features all of the ports needed to complete the ideal iMac set-up, including one 10 Gbps USB-C data port, one 10 Gbps USB-A data port, two USB-A 2.0 ports, micro/SD card reader slots and a built-in NVMe Sata enclosure.

The tool-free, built-in NVMe Sata enclosure allows for the installation of M.2 NMVe SSDs or M.2 SATA SSDs that increase memory and speed up data transfer and backup for the 2021 iMac. Additionally, the design of the Slim Dock ensures all peripherals like USBs, mice, keyboard, and more are conveniently within reach, according to Guclu.

The USB-C Slim Dock is available in both silver and blue colorways. Featuring a slim aluminum build, the USB-C Slim Dock is designed for better heat dissipation when in use and requires no extra drivers or installation. Simply attach it to the M1 iMac.

Satechi’s USB-C Slim Dock for 24” iMac is available now on Satechi.net for US$149.99. From today until June 13, the company is offering an additional 20% off the the dock iMac with code IMAC20 exclusively on Satechi.net.

Look for an Apple World Today review soon.

