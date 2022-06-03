Frogger and the Rumbling Ruins is now available on Apple Arcade, Apple’s U.S.$4.99/month or $49.99/year game streaming service that has over 200 games. Apple Arcade is also available as part of the Apple One bundle.

The game is available for the Mac, iPhone, iPad, Mac, and the Apple TV set-top box.

Here’s how Frogger and the Rumbling Ruins is described: After the popular Apple Arcade game ‘Frogger in Toy Town,’ an all-new Frogger game ‘Frogger and the Rumbling Ruins’ (Frogger and the Rumbling Ruins) leaps into action!

Make your way through puzzle-ridden ruins and unravel the mysteries of the Ancient Salientians.

– Guide Frogger through the ruins by manipulating the terrain!

– Simple and intuitive three-dimensional puzzles.

– More than 100 stages with all sorts of traps and enemies!

– And in the deepest parts of the ruins, will a ferocious boss battle await?

– A fun and friendly story with a group of unique friends.

– Add all treasures found in the ruins to your collection!

Frogger and the Rumbling Ruins is a multiplayer (1-2 player) game for ages 9 and older. It has gamepad support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related