A majority of Americans (60%) say electronics sustainability is important to them…yet a new study revealed 45% don’t recycle their old electronic devices.

ARRIS Composites surveyed 1,100 people nationwide and found 1-in-5 admit to tossing their used phones and laptops in the garbage rather than recycling them.

More than half claim it’s tough to figure out where to take old electronics, and 88% say they would be more likely to recycle if it were “easier.” A surprising 21% were unaware that electronics could even be recycled.

