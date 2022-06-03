Disney has hired Mark Bozon, a top gaming executive from Apple, as a senior creative leader for its cross-divisional Next Generation Storytelling initiative — which encompasses Disney’s “metaverse” ambitions, reports Variety.

In a May 20 tweet, Bozon announced he was leaving Apple after 12 years, saying “I’m headed to an absolute dream job” (without revealing he was heading to Disney). Most recently, he served as games creative director for Apple Arcade, the tech giant’s game-subscription service.

Prior to joining Apple in June 2010, Bozon worked as a freelance game designer and producer and was IGN’s Nintendo editor.

