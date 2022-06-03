Every year, in the lead-up to Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference, young people from around the globe use Swift Playgrounds to showcase their coding skills.

This year, as part of the Swift Student Challenge, they include submissions from first-time participants Jones Mays II, Angelina Tsuboi, and Josh Tint. And Apple is showcasing the work of all three on its Newsroom page.

The article says that all three teens are harnessing the power of coding to create apps that help solve problems in their communities — and are among more than 350 students from 40 countries and regions who have been selected as 2022 challenge winners.

The Swift Student Challenge is just one part of WWDC22, along with the keynote, events, labs, and workshops available online and free to the over-30-million-strong global Apple developer community.

And Apple says that when programming begins on June 6, Mays, Tsuboi, and Tint will be among those tuning in for the latest technologies, tools, and frameworks to help them build on their already impressive coding skills to create the next generation of groundbreaking apps.

About WWDC

Apple will host its annual WWDC in an online format (as it has since the global COVID pandemic) from June 6 through 10, free for all developers to attend.

WWDC22 will, of course, showcase the latest innovations in iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS, while giving developers access to Apple engineers and technologies to learn how to create apps and interactive experiences.

