Apple plans to make retail store employees’ schedules more flexible, in the coming months, reports Bloomberg. The changes will include:

° There will be at least 12 hours in between each shift an employee must take on; that’s up from the current 10 hour minimum.

° Employees won’t have to work past 8 p.m. for more than three days a week — unless they want to work late shifts.

° Employees will no longer be scheduled to work more than five days in a row; that’s down from six days in a row. However, there could be exemptions during holidays and new product launches

° Full-time employees will be eligible for a dedicated weekend day off for each six month period that they work.

Apple previously announced that it was increasing retail store salaries in a bid to discourage unionization efforts, according to the Wall Street Journal.

From the WSJ (a subscription is required to read the article): The iPhone maker on Wednesday told employees in an email that the company is increasing its overall compensation budget. Starting pay for hourly workers in the U.S. will rise to $22 an hour, or higher based upon the market, a 45% increase from 2018. Starting salaries in the U.S. are also expected to increase.

“Supporting and retaining the best team members in the world enables us to deliver the best, most innovative, products and services for our customers,” an Apple spokesman said in a statement. “This year as part of our annual performance review process, we’re increasing our overall compensation budget.

