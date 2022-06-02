Aohi has unveiled its new lineup of desktop chargers. This series follows the Same PI Chipset with Apple Original Charger and the three-color breathing light technology.

The chargers have an “unique brand logo, which makes the charging efficiency much higher and the charging status can be more clearly seen through the charger,” according to the folks at Aohi. The range includes different specifications (US and EU versions) and the models can charge four devices simultaneously.

All products are available now on Aohi official website and US Amazon store. Prices range from US$29.99 to $119.99.

