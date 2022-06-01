Plugable has launched a new USB-C Quad HDMI Docking Station with 100W Charging.

The docking station extends the user’s laptop screen to up to four additional displays. The USB-C Quad HDMI Docking Station boasts DisplayLink technology, used for the first two screens, while utilizing Multi-Stream Transport (MST) through DisplayPort Alt Mode for the third and fourth display.

(Note that Mac systems, which do not support MST, can still achieve three additional displays with a fourth display mirroring the third. With the UD-3900C4, all four displays support 1080p resolution at 60Hz.)

The USB-C Quad HDMI Docking Stations enables up to four additional monitors and 100W charging (96W certified) on supported USB-C, Thunderbolt 3, Thunderbolt 4, and USB4 systems. Ports include a USB-C port with data and 20W charging for newer peripherals and four USB 3.0 ports for legacy devices. Other ports include an SD 4.0 Card Reader for picture downloads or additional storage, as well as an Ethernet port, a 3.5mm audio-out jack, and a 3.5mm audio-in jack.

The UD-3900C4 is compatible with USB4, Thunderbolt 4, Thunderbolt 3, and USB-C systems that support Multi-Stream Transport (MST) through DisplayPort Alt Mode. On macOS 10, users get 3x 1080p @ 60Hz displays, including first generation M1 Macs. DisplayPort MST is not supported on macOS, so there is a maximum of three extended displays with the fourth display mirrored.

The UD-3900C4 is available for $349 today on Amazon.com, Amazon.ca, Newegg, Walmart, and Ebay with a $20 off coupon.

