Apple has posted a “Beyond WWDC” web page that lists a variety of developer organizations will host events throughout the week of the Worldwide Developer Conference. The events (with their descriptions) include:

° Community Week. Made possible by volunteers from around the world, this community-run event lets you connect and share with fellow developers at watch parties, group get-togethers, mentorship labs, community talks, a hackathon, an open space for collaboration, and more.

° Office Hours. Join Office Hours (the online daily discussion group) as Alex Lindsay, guest app developers, and others break down the latest Apple announcements and take your questions in this global conversation.

° Underdog Devs WWDC22 Watch Party. Watch the keynote and Platforms State of the Union with fellow Apple developers as we celebrate Apple technologies in Orlando, Florida. Coworking space is provided for those who need to work in between events.

° #iOSDevHappyHour IRL. This special edition of #iOSDevHappyHour, a monthly gathering, is a place for current and aspiring developers to share experiences and knowledge, hang out, and build community. This will be their first in-person get-together and will take place in Sunnyvale, California.

° try! Swift DUB DUB. Meet other developers from around the world, discuss Apple’s latest announcements, watch lightning talks from members, and enjoy artists’ performances.

° DubDub Series. After a week of learning about Apple’s new announcements, build something fun, useful, cool, strange, or smart with the new APIs and share it with the world. Submit your code and join us to explore new possibilities together.

° WWDC.playground. Watch a free livestream featuring speakers from all over the world as they recap and discuss the latest Apple announcements, as well as ways to improve your apps. Organized by SwiftGG, T-Salon, and Old Driver. Conducted in Mandarin and English.

° Extended Tokyo 2022. Co-hosted by LINE, PayPay, ZOZO, and Yahoo! JAPAN, this event includes online keynote viewing and technical sessions. Conducted in Japanese.

° Devpass WWDC22 Special. Join the Devpass community for first impressions of the latest WWDC22 announcements from some of Brazil’s leading developers. Conducted in Brazilian Portuguese.

° MOSA WWDC Meeting. Discuss the latest Apple announcements online with MOSA, an organization that supports software developers throughout Japan. Participants can also talk about their apps with fellow community members. Conducted in Japanese.

° CocoaHeads Meetup Australia. CocoaHeads is a group devoted to discussing Apple’s Cocoa and CocoaTouch frameworks, as well as Objective-C and Swift programming, for iOS and macOS. Each month, members present projects and offer tutorials on various programming topics.

About WWDC

Apple will host its annual WWDC in an online format (as it has since the global COVID pandemic) from June 6 through 10, free for all developers to attend.

WWDC22 will, of course, showcase the latest innovations in iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS, while giving developers access to Apple engineers and technologies to learn how to create apps and interactive experiences.

