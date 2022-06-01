Juan Paz has been named to the new position of global head of Latin music business at Apple Music, reports Billboard (a subscription is required to read the article).

The article says that, in his new position, effective immediately, Paz will oversee Apple Music’s global Latin business and the Latin music business partnerships teams, working with established and up and coming artists, majors, indies, media partners, creative agencies and other industry players. Paz will be based in Miami, where Apple has been growing its presence.

Paz previously worked at Warner Music Group’s ADA where he created the distributor’s Latin division from scratch, signing multiple artists and labels. He has also led digital marketing for Sony.

