The Middle East and Africa (MEA) personal computing devices (PCD) market, which is made up of desktops, notebooks, workstations, and tablets, experienced a slight year-on-year decline of 1.5% in the first quarter of 2022, according to the latest industry analysis conducted by International Data Corporation (IDC).

“The decline primarily rooted from Turkey, where economic challenges such as inflation and the devaluation of the Turkish lira against the U.S. dollar have negatively impacted PCD affordability for end users, slowing down demand considerably,” says Fouad Charakla, IDC’s senior research manager for client devices in the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa. “Looking at other key markets, South Africa saw strong year-on-year growth as previously unfulfilled orders continued to be met. The UAE and Saudi Arabia experienced modest year-on-year growth, while Israel suffered a significant decline.”

From a product category perspective, personal computer (PC) shipments across the MEA region were up 11.3% year on year. HP regained top position, while Lenovo placed second and Dell ranked third. However, Apple’s Mac still doesn’t appear in the top five personal computers for the region.

However, the company’s iPad does. The tablet market experienced a sharp decline of 20.3% year on year. Samsung continued to lead in terms of market share, while Apple climbed to second place, followed by Lenovo in third.

The iPad accounted for 14.4% of the tablet market in quarter one of 2022. That compares to 11.7% in the first quarter of 2021.

