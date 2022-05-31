Apple TV+’s “Prehistoric Planet” came in fifth among the most streamed programs by U.S. viewers the week of May 23-29, according to new data from JustWatch, an international streaming guide.

According to JustWatch, the top five most streamed programs last week were “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” “Better Call Saul,” “Stranger Things,” “Yellowstone,” and “Prehistoric Planet.”

About ‘Prehistoric Planet’

Prehistoric Planet” is a natural event series from executive producers Jon Favreau and Mike Gunton. Sir Richard Attenborough is the navigator.

Here’s how the event series is described: Here’s how the event series is described: From executive producers Favreau and Gunton, BBC Studios Natural History Unit (“Planet Earth”), and narrated by Sir David Attenborough, “Prehistoric Planet” will transport viewers 66 million years in the past to discover our world — and the dinosaurs that roamed it — all in stunning detail and set to an original score by multiple Academy Award winner Hans Zimmer. Debuting globally on Apple TV+ in an epic weeklong event from Monday 23rd May to Friday 27th May, the five-episode groundbreaking series combines award-winning wildlife filmmaking, the latest paleontological learning and state-of-the-art technology to unveil the spectacular habitats and inhabitants of prehistoric Earth for a one-of-a-kind immersive experience.

“Prehistoric Planet” is produced for Apple TV+ by BBC Studios Natural History Unit with support from the photorealistic visual effects of MPC (“The Lion King,” “The Jungle Book”) applied to concept art created by Jellyfish Pictures (“The Book of Boba Fett,” “Spirit: Untamed”). Executive producers are Favreau and Gunton. Theme by Zimmer and Andrew Christie for Bleeding Fingers Music. Original score by Zimmer, Anže Rozman and Kara Talve for Bleeding Fingers Music.

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related