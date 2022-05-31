A new Apple museum that’s “the biggest and most complete Apple collection in the world” is opening in a former metalworking factory in Warsaw, reports TechXPlore.

Apple Muzeum — which is home to 1,600 exhibits — is housed in Fabryka Norblina, a red-brick factory from the early 19th century in central Warsaw which has been turned into a retail and entertainment space.

At the entrance is a replica of the Apple 1, released in 1976, was the first personal computer sold by the founders of the company, Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak.

“My aim is for visitors to be able to see what the beginning was like—how primitive and very simple it was,” Jacek Lupina, a 56-year-old architect, who amassed the collection spanning the entire history of the tech giant, told TechXPlore. “The case for the Apple 1 was made of wood! Nothing like what we have today,”

The museum includes dozens of computers such as the Apple II, Lisa, iMac, Power Mac, Macbook, Mac Pro, as well as iPhones, iPods, iPads, instruction booklets, software and other objects from the Apple universe.

The walls are decorated with original advertising posters, including those from the famous “Think Different” campaign from 1997 featuring images of Bob Dylan, Pablo Picasso and Albert Einstein.

