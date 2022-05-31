Apple has announced the finalists for the 2022 Apple Design Awards, which “honor excellence in innovation, ingenuity, and technical achievement in app and game design.” Winners will be announced at next week’s Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC).

Award categories

Apple presents awards in the following categories:

° Inclusivity. Winners in this category provide a great experience for all by supporting people from a diversity of backgrounds, abilities, and languages.

° Delight and Fun. Winners in this category provide memorable, engaging, and satisfying experiences that are enhanced by Apple technologies.

° Interaction. Winners in this category deliver intuitive interfaces and effortless controls that are perfectly tailored to their platform.

° Social Impact. Winners in this category improve lives in a meaningful way and shine a light on crucial issues.

° Visuals and Graphics. Winners in this category feature stunning imagery, skillfully drawn interfaces, and high-quality animations that lend to a distinctive and cohesive theme.

° Innovation. Winners in this category provide a state-of-the-art experience through novel use of Apple technologies that set them apart in their genre.

About WWDC

Apple will host its annual WWDC in an online format (as it has since the global COVID pandemic) from June 6 through 10, free for all developers to attend.

WWDC22 will, of course, showcase the latest innovations in iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS, while giving developers access to Apple engineers and technologies to learn how to create apps and interactive experiences.

