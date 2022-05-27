Hundreds of workers at the Quanta factory (an Apple supplier) in China rioted again this week, reports the China Times.

On May 7, they clashed with authorities and flooded past isolation barriers after weeks under lockdown. According to the China Times, Quanta workers rioted again on the night of May 21, and into the next morning. The reason for the riot is unclear, but the articles says the rioters purportedly chanted slogans such as, in translation, “Down capitalism,” and “roll back to Taiwan.”

