° From 9to5Mac: Ahead of WWDC 2022 kicking off on June 6, recent changes to WebKit hint at big changes that could be coming to the iPad in regards to window resizing.

° From MacRumors: Apple says a revised U.S. sideloading bill would “undermine the privacy and security protections” iPhone users rely on.

° From AL.com: Apple CEO has donated $100,00 to the Robertsdale (Alabama) High School band.

° On the Apple Newsroom page: Swupnil Sahai’s lifelong passions for tennis and tech led him to co-found SwingVision, a tennis performance-tracking app only available on the App Store.

° From iMore: A rare functional Apple-1 hand-numbered by Steve Jobs, and a signed copy of Time magazine that featured Steve Jobs from 1982 have just gone up for auction.

° From Daily Mail Australia: Juliette Fox was able to hunt down her missing AirPods using Apple notification.

° From Deadline: Actor Ray Liotta of “Goodfellas” fame and the upcoming Apple TV+ drama “Black Bird” died on Thursday in his sleep at 67 years old.

