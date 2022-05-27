The K-pop sensation BTS will launch a new show on Apple Music 1, according to ABC News.

BTS, also known as the Bangtan Boys, is a South Korean boy band that was formed in 2010 and debuted in 2013. Having sold over 32 million albums on the Gaon Music Chart, BTS is the best-selling artist in South Korean history and holds the best-selling album in South Korea with “Map of the Soul: 7.” They are the first Asian and non-English speaking act to be named the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry’s (IFPI) Global Recording Artist of the Year (2020–2021), to chart on Billboard‘s Top Touring Artists of the 2010s (placing at number 45), and to headline and sell out Wembley Stadium and the Rose Bowl (Love Yourself World Tour in 2019).

Apple’s streaming service announced Thursday that BTS will launch their new show “BTS Radio: Past & Present” on Apple Music 1. The three-episode limited series will air weekly, leading up to the release of the band’s new album “Proof,” which arrives on June 10. The inaugural episode will air May 28 at 6 am (Pacific).

ABC News says Grammy Award-nominated band will take listeners on their quest to stardom while sharing stories and songs that helped shaped them. The group is known for hit songs such as “Dynamite” and “Butter.”

