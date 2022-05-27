Republican senators want to bar Apple and Google’s U.S. app stores from hosting apps that allow payments to be made with China’s digital currency, amid fears the payment system could allow Beijing to spy on Americans, reports Reuters.

The bill, unveiled Thursday, states that companies that own or control app stores “shall not carry or support any app in [their] app store(s) within the United States that supports or enables transactions in e-CNY.” Senators Tom Cotton, Marco Rubio, and Mike Braun are the sponsors.

According to Cotton’s office, digital yuan could provide the Chinese government with “real-time visibility into all transactions on the network, posing privacy and security concerns for American persons who join this network.”

Like this: Like Loading...

Related