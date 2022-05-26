Super Evil Megacorp has released the battleground shooter Catalyst Black, available now on iOS and Android mobile devices. The mobile title allows players to join the fight via touch screen or Bluetooth controller and can be scaled up from mobile to large screen.

Here’s how the game is described: In Catalyst Black, players will ascend to the skies as they embark on an expedition to acquire rich caches of power discoverable across the exotic Welkin Islands. Floating high above Kyria, the Welkins offer near-limitless access to the mystical resource catalyte, but also hold within them the great mysteries of Catalyst Black itself.

Players can collect, upgrade, and customize their loadout to create the best combination for their playstyle. Available from launch, the 30+ guns, 12+ abilities, 15+ trinkets, and 6 primals enable deep theorycrafting and strategy contrasts — including hunting kills as a long-range sniper, dueling other players as a sneaky assassin, and countering the enemy as a primal hunter. Within this loadout comes the selection of a primal: mystical creatures capable of decimating the entire enemy team, each commanding its own strengths. Players must decide the perfect moment to transform into their primal and unleash havoc to turn the tide of battle.

Catalyst Black offers players the choice between a wide variety of modes, including Hydra, where they can battle players and bosses alike in a PvEvP showdown; Slayer, where they can defeat enemies for points toward victory; and Eventide, where they will vie for control of an ancient fortress. Catalyst Black also pioneers a drop-in gameplay feature allowing players to instantly join friends’ ongoing matches. For players seeking a more shared experience, parties allow groups of friends to join matches on the same team, facilitating deeper strategy and social experiences.

Catalyst Black is free, but does promote in-app purchases. It requires iOS/iPadOS 11 or later.

